Two Dead in Murder-Suicide in Carbon County

Posted 8:43 am, January 25, 2019, by , Updated at 10:09AM, January 25, 2019

LOWER TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Carbon County.

It happened Thursday at a home along Lower Smith Gap Road near Palmerton.

According to Troopers, Megan Leland, 26, from Palmerton was killed by Kyle Gruver, 27, from Fleetwood before killing himself.

Anyone with information about Leland and Gruver are asked to contact State Police at Lehighton.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

