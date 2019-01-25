Crestwood Head Boy's Basketball coach Mark Atherton discusses with Newswatch 16 sports Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza hosting the basketball championships and the potential in the state of Pennsylvania to add a shot clock to the high-school game.
Mark Atherton Discusses The Championships In District II And A Shot Clock
-
