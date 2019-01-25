× Krispy Kreme Shows Some Valentine’s Day Love With ‘Candy Conversation Hearts’ Doughnuts

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Following the devastating news that Sweethearts candies would not be available this Valentine’s Day, Krispy Kreme is showing some love.

Krispy Kreme announced Thursday that it is showing America just how CRAZY 4 U we are by introducing Valentine “Conversation Doughnuts.”

Krispy Kreme’s all-new Valentine Conversation Doughnuts are topped with more than a dozen new and traditional edible phrases, including “DM ME,” “ALL THE FEELS,” and “BE MINE.”

The doughnuts will also feature four Krispy Kreme classic fillings – Cake Batter, Strawberries & KREME™, Raspberry Filled and Chocolate KREME™ Filled.

“Finding the right word can be like, I don’t know….hard. But eating a doughnut is easy. So, we printed the right words on the doughnuts for you so you can’t mess this up,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts said in a press release.

Krispy Kreme’s Valentine Conversation Doughnuts will be available Jan. 30 through Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14 at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S. Find a shop near you HERE.

Plus, there’s a sweet bonus! Krispy Kreme Rewards members can get a FREE Conversation Heart Doughnut of choice with any purchase on Wednesday, February 6. If you are not already a rewards member, don’t miss out and sign up HERE.