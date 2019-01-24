× Consignment Shop Closing in Mount Pocono

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — If you’re looking for an American Girl doll, some action figures, or maybe some “I Heart Pocono” apparel, odds are, you’ll find it inside The Old Village Trader Gift and Consignment Shop in Mount Pocono.

“We have two buildings, five floors now. You name it. Everything from soup to nuts, antiques to collectibles,” said Vincent April, The Old Village Trader Gift and Consignment Shop.

But after almost 50 years in the business, giant, red “Going Out of Business” signs are outside the shop.

Owner Vincent April says it’s time to retire.

“I think you have to know when to fold them and I am going to miss a lot of returning customers and clients throughout the years, but I think the warmer climate is calling me now,” said April.

Vincent says about 30 vendors rent spots throughout his shop.

Almost everything you see here will more than likely be gone by early summer.

Now some vendors here are getting ahead of the game. Marking down their inventory hoping to get rid of it all before the final close.

Next to the consignment shop is Pocono Rocks. Owner Jodi Bohdal says she’s sad to see her neighbor go. A lot of her customers liked shopping there.

“We have a lot of people that go over. This is a kid place so sometimes we even have accidents, so a child might need a pair of pants or socks, something we don’t offer here. Their parents run next door to see Vinny,” said Jodi Bohdal, Pocono Rocks.

Vincent says one thing he will miss the most is not the business, but the people.

“The returning customers, New York, Philly, New Jersey, Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Allentown those that come in once, two, three, four times a year and know you by name and you know their families. Yeah, I am going to miss those folks a lot,” said April.

Vincent says the plan is to have everything out by May.