At Least One Dead, 20 Hurt in New Jersey Bus Crash

Posted 11:03 pm, January 24, 2019, by , Updated at 11:06PM, January 24, 2019

PARSIPPANY, NJ. -- Authorities say at least one person is dead and 20 hurt after a bus crash on Interstate 80 in New Jersey.

New Jersey State Police say the wreck happened around 8 p.m. Thursday night along I-80 East near Parsippany.

Several people, including drivers from other cars, were rushed to the hospital.

The express lanes of Interstate 80 in Morris County, about 40 miles from Pennsylvania, are closed in both directions.

Officials caution drivers to expect major delays after the bus crash in New Jersey.

