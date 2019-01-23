× Crews Continue Icy Search for Body in Susquehanna River

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were back on the Susquehanna River on Wednesday, looking for a suspected murder victim in Wyoming County.

Search teams, including a boat from the New York State Troopers, were out in the area of the Falls bridge in Falls Township.

They are looking for the body of Haley Lorenzen. Her boyfriend Philip Walters has been charged with homicide.

A woman told police she helped Walters dump Lorenzen’s body in the river after he strangled her.

This is the first time in 11 days that the search was able to continue.

Dangerous weather conditions kept the search crews off the river.

The search wrapped up around 2:30 p.m. There is no word if anything was found during the search.