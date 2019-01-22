Schuylkill County Man Who Murdered Father Sent to Prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- A man convicted of third-degree murder in the death of his father in Schuylkill County was sentenced to prison on Tuesday.

Michael Marchalk will spend 24 and a half to 49 years in prison.

A jury found Marchalk guilty of third-degree murder but acquitted him of first- and second-degree murder during a trial last month.

Investigators say Marchalk beat his father Gary Marchalk to death with a baseball bat in 2017 at the family home near Barnesville.

Prosecutors say Marchalk killed his father because he wouldn't give him money.