Schuylkill County Man Who Murdered Father Sent to Prison

Posted 12:08 pm, January 22, 2019, by

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- A man convicted of third-degree murder in the death of his father in Schuylkill County was sentenced to prison on Tuesday.

Michael Marchalk will spend 24 and a half to 49 years in prison.

A jury found Marchalk guilty of third-degree murder but acquitted him of first- and second-degree murder during a trial last month.

Investigators say Marchalk beat his father Gary Marchalk to death with a baseball bat in 2017 at the family home near Barnesville.

Prosecutors say Marchalk killed his father because he wouldn't give him money.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s