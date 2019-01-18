Police: Man Used Stun Gun to Rob Home Depot

Posted 2:38 pm, January 18, 2019, by , Updated at 03:37PM, January 18, 2019

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County are looking for a robber who threatened a store worker with an electronic stun gun.

It happened around 5 p.m. Thursday at the Home Depot on Spring Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Investigators said a worker tried to stop the man from leaving with a shopping cart full of power tools he didn’t pay for. The robber allegedly threatened the store employee with a Taser-type weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wilkes-Barre police at 570-208-4200.

1 Comment