× Emergency Measures in Place Ahead of Weekend Winter Weather

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf has declared a state of emergency in Pennsylvania and PennDOT officials have announced a ban on commercial travel ahead of the storm forecast for the weekend.

The commercial vehicle ban will be in place between noon Saturday and noon Sunday on all interstates and the Turnpike, except for Interstate 95 in southeastern Pennsylvania. The ban will also be imposed on the U.S. 22 expressway in the Lehigh Valley and the Pennsylvania Route 33 expressway in Northampton and Monroe Counties.

Click here to see a map of the routes affected by the commercial vehicle ban.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the declaration of an emergency allows for additional help from neighboring states and standing up the Pennsylvania National Guard to ensure a swift response to possible changing priorities, and the vehicle bans will allow our snow plow crews to have a clearer route to keeping these interstates open despite the expected severe weather.

Speed limits will be restricted to 45 mph on the interstates and expressways as the storm progresses.