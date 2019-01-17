Stretchable Sculptures: Chinese Paper Art Comes to Misericordia University

A new art exhibit is launching in Luzerne County. The show features what some might consider “stretchable sculptures.”

The exhibit, which is open to the public for free, is on display at Misericordia University near Dallas.

it’s called “Emerging Dimensions: Works by Li Hongbo and Cai Dongdong.”

Quick Facts:

  • WHAT: Emerging Dimensions: Works by Li Hongbo and Cai Dongdong
  • WHEN: Opening Reception is on Friday, January 18, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event is free.
    It will be on display through March 24.
  • WHERE: Pauly Friedman Art Gallery, Misericordia University, 301 Lake Street, Dallas

Live demonstrations of Hongbo’s work can be seen every Friday at 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m.

Pauly Friedman Art Gallery hours:

  • Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • The gallery is closed on Mondays and for all university holidays.

For more information, click here or call (570) 674-6250.​

