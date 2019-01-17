State Stepping in to Help Financially Distressed Scranton School District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- State officials say they're getting more involved in the ongoing financial drama with the Scranton School District.

The superintendent confirms the state is stepping in. The district is financially distressed.

The state announced this week a full-time recovery officer will be appointed to help the district come up with a plan to fix money problems in the district.

That person will work directly with school officials.

This means that if the financial problems in the Scranton School District don't improve after this step, the state could take control here.

Right now, the school board still has the power to make final decisions.

Of course, there's been a lot of controversy and scrutiny about how the district has spent money over the years.

Board members say this is a serious and concerning situation.