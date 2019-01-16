× State Police Issue Amber Alert for Abducted Teen

State police issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert for the Penn Hills Police Department in Allegheny County.

The Penn Hills Police Department is searching for Marani Aquil, 16.

Aquil is described as a black female, 5’4″, 140 pounds, with long black hair with blonde highlights. She is wearing a grey, long-sleeve shirt, light blue denim jeans, and tan boots.

She was last seen on Wednesday, January 16, at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Glenbrook Drive in Penn Hills, which is in Allegheny County.

Troopers say Aquil was abducted by Jermaine Laquay Rodgers, 19. Rodgers is described as a black male, 5’8″, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say Rodgers is operating an older red sedan.

Anyone with information should call 911 or Allegheny County Dispatch at 412-473-3705.