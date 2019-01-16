‘Safe 2 Say Something’ App Adds Extra Protection for Students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Pa. -- Under a new law this week, over 500 school districts in Pennsylvania have begun using a new anonymous tip program to prevent tragedy in the classroom.

It's called "Safe 2 Say Something."

The program was created to help prevent or stop dangerous situations from happening to students, but anyone is allowed to make an anonymous tip.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office is behind the new program and made it fairly easy for anyone to file a report with just a click of a button or a tap of the screen.

Students and faculty at Montgomery Area School District are downloading the new Safe 2 Say Something app on their mobile devices.

"This system, the intention is, you know, if there is a life-threatening activity, we want it reported," said Montgomery Area Superintendent Daphne Bowers.

The program which started Monday was created by the attorney generals' office to help prevent and report dangerous situations in and out of classrooms.

Anyone can make an anonymous tip online, by phone, or through the Safe 2 Say Something app. Those tips are then sent to the Pennsylvania attorney general's crisis center for review.

"They will contact 911 and school officials immediately 24/7," Bowers said.

This week students like Dylan Ring learned how to use the app.

"It's personalized to our generation because we are always so comfortable with the keyboard and now we can do that and help people, and not only save, maybe, that person from doing something that they are going to regret sometime but save lives that are innocent," Ring said.

Students and teachers in the Montgomery Area School District hope this new app will help prevent and even stop bullying that happens after school hours and online.

"We're not out there trolling their social media and keeping tabs on them, so it's an opportunity for them to report to us," said English teacher Katherine Henzler.

Henzler likes the new program but says, if possible, students should always call 911 first.

"I think overall our students are comfortable coming to talk with us and reporting things and they always have, however, this is adding that extra element of protection," Henzler added.

The app doesn't take the place of 911 but is an extra form of safety for schools.

The app is free and anyone can download it for Android or Apple devices.