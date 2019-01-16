Fire Forces Evacuations at Oakwood Terrace

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC, Pa. -- Some residents had to be removed from an assisted living facility in Lackawanna County on a very cold night after a dryer caught fire.

Fire crews were called to Oakwood Terrace in Moosic around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The assisted living facility along Gleason Drive is home to 45 elderly people.

The fire started in the laundry room, and fire crews say the sprinkler system activated which helped keep the fire contained to the laundry room.

Due to smoke and water damage, crews were forced to evacuate part of the building. With the help of police, ambulance crews, staff members, and some bystanders, 15 residents were moved to Moosic Alliance Community Church right across the street. The other 30 residents remained inside Oakwood Terrace.

"Right now, we're working on the salvage. We're working on getting some of the water off the floor from the hose line, and our intention tonight is to get everyone back in the building," said Old Forge Fire Chief Mark Tagliaterra.

No injuries were reported in this fire, and crews credit the overwhelming amount of manpower with getting these residents to safety, quickly.