Cold, Snow Have Skiers and Snowboarders Excited

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. -- It has not been the coldest or snowiest winter so far, but that could soon change.

"It was almost like March or spring weather but now it's like winter is kicking in!" said Lee Shaffer of Avoca.

The past week has been cold, cold enough for ski resorts to make their own snow.

Mother Nature has some of her own in the forecast too, at the end of this week and the weekend, too.

It is welcome news for those hoping to hit the slopes. The holiday weekend is always a popular one at ski resorts.

"Now it's starting to get really cold and everybody is getting really excited about that. I know we're expecting a lot of people this weekend the hotels that are nearby are pretty much booked so we're expecting a really, really busy weekend," said Kelly Beichler of The Ski Shack.

"For some, the threat of a weekend storm just adds to the excitement.

"That's where I love to be, right in the heart of a monster snowstorm, like it's a dream to get three feet of snow!" said Shafer.