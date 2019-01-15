× BloomCon Hak4Kidz: Free Program to Teach Children the Good Side of Hacking

From computer coding to financial hacks, sign-ups are underway this week for a free program hitting the Bloomsburg area.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the third annual BloomCon Hak4Kidz on Tuesday.

The spring program is geared toward children seven to 17 years of age.

Although Hak4Kidz officially happens in Columbia County on Saturday, March 30, 2019, Newswatch 16 is getting the word out now since kids are required to obtain a letter of recommendation from a teacher in order to attend.

The program is valued at around $100 per child. In addition to the free high-tech lessons, the event also includes a free lunch, t-shirt, and door prizes.

Space for BloomCon Hak4Kidz is limited to 100 children. Applications are considered on a first come, first served basis. A parent or guardian must supervise the child at the event at all times.

Click here to apply.

For the program’s website, head here. For the event Facebook page, click here.

For further questions, contact Ginny Weibel, PhD, at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. Her email is ginnyw@the-childrens-museum.org, or you can call (570) 389-9206.