Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include the search for a body thrown in the Susquehanna River, the stormwater runoff fee, the purpose of Talkback 16, and the PhotoLink music.
Talkback 16: Stormwater Runoff Fee, PhotoLink Music
-
Talkback 16: National Day of Mourning, Shootings in Scranton
-
Talkback 16: Child Left in Hot Car, Frozen Runoff, Snow Shovels
-
Officials Meet over Stormwater Fee Outcry
-
Talkback 16: Penn State in the Citrus Bowl, New Year’s Wishes
-
Talkback 16: Penn State Loses in Citrus Bowl
-
-
Talkback 16: Surge in Drug Overdoses
-
Talkback 16: PETA, Mike Stevens, and Lack of Talkback
-
Talkback 16: PennDOT, ‘The Bachelor,’ Christmas Celebrations
-
Talkback 16: Arming Teachers
-
Talkback 16: Infamous Dumpster Diver
-
-
Talkback 16: Animal Cruelty, Doorbell Licker
-
Talkback 16: New News, Christmas Decorations
-
Talkback 16: Toy Thief, Free Narcan, Holidays