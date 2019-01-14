Repairs Begin on Wenzel Treehouse at Nay Aug

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Repairs have started on the Wenzel Treehouse at Nay Aug Park in Scranton.

Crews placed concrete supports at the base of the treehouse on Monday.

The treehouse has been off limits since 2017 when a city engineer noticed that the trees supporting the treehouse were dying.

While work is being done, part of the road that goes past the treehouse and the part of the Davis Trail under the treehouse will be closed.

City officials hope to have repairs done by this summer.