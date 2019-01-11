Scranton Mayor Mum on FBI Investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Federal agents visited Scranton City Hall on Wednesday afternoon, specifically the licensing, inspections and permits office on the fourth floor.

Agents also visited Mayor Bill Courtright's home in West Scranton.

Newswatch 16 has made repeated attempts to speak to the mayor with no luck.

FBI officials confirmed the raids to Newswatch 16 but wouldn't say what the investigations may be about or even if the city is the intended target.

Other city officials tell Newswatch 16 they are just as much in the dark and they too have not heard from Mayor Courtright.

Newswatch 16 spoke to members of Scranton City Council who said they first heard of the raids through media reports.

Some council members are now calling for the mayor to make a public statement.

Either way, Scranton City Council expects that the public will have things to say at their next meeting which is scheduled for Monday night at City Hall.