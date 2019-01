Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A man will spend at least 10 years behind bars for his role in the fire that killed his brother in Scranton.

Diomedes Ceballos was sentenced on Thursday.

Last summer, he admitted arranging to have his brother burn down his house on 12th Avenue for insurance money and promising him a $5,000 cut.

Ceballos' brother was badly burned setting the fire in 2015.

He died from his injuries the next day.