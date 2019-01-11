× Police: 90-year-old Homeowner Shot Intruder in the Leg

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from Milanville is facing charges after he tried to break into a home in Wayne County.

According to police, Adam Gelatt, 36, tried to break into a home in Berlin Township around 3 a.m. Friday because he wanted a cigarette.

Gelatt allegedly repeatedly banged on the door and when the homeowner, a 90-year-old man, came to the door, he told Gelatt to leave.

Police say Gelatt told the homeowner he was going to come inside anyway.

The homeowner then shot Gelatt in the leg with a revolver, went inside and called the police.

Officers say when they arrived, they found Gelatt on the porch and transported him to a nearby hospital.

Charges will be filed against Gelatt in Wayne County.