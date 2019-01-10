Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Wyoming County Man Charged with Killing Missing Woman

Posted 10:47 am, January 10, 2019, by , Updated at 10:49AM, January 10, 2019

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A man is locked up charged with killing a woman in Wyoming County, but police are still looking for the victim.

Phillip Walters,31, of Overfield Township, is in the Wyoming County Jail charged with the homicide of Haley Lorenzen, 30, from Falls Township.

According to social media posts, Lorenzen has been missing from her home near Lake Winola since December 30.

Investigators are still looking for Lorenzen’s body.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tunkhannock Township Police at 570-836-5255.

