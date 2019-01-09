Scranton Police Searching for Hit and Run Driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Scranton police are searching for a driver who hit a man last week and left him in the road.

Police aren't giving too many more details, but they now say they're searching for a vehicle in this investigation.

Investigators posted on the department Facebook page and tweeted this message asking for information.

Public Assistance Needed: The Scranton Police Department are looking for anyone who witnessed a hit and run accident at 10th and Luzerne St. involving a pedestrian to call Cpl. D. Mitchell 570-558-8415 the accident was on Jan 3rd at about 1950 hrs. — Scranton Police (@ScrantonPolice) January 8, 2019

An injured man was found Thursday night lying in the middle of Luzerne Street. Police say he had a head injury.

Investigators closed Luzerne Street for hours. There's no information about the man's identity or how he's doing.

Police will only say the investigation is ongoing.