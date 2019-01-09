Scranton Police Searching for Hit and Run Driver

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Scranton police are searching for a driver who hit a man last week and left him in the road.
Police aren't giving too many more details, but they now say they're searching for a vehicle in this investigation.
Investigators posted on the department Facebook page and tweeted this message asking for information.
An injured man was found Thursday night lying in the middle of Luzerne Street. Police say he had a head injury.
Investigators closed Luzerne Street for hours. There's no information about the man's identity or how he's doing.
Police will only say the investigation is ongoing.
41.412290 -75.692538