Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Scranton Police Searching for Hit and Run Driver

Posted 7:08 am, January 9, 2019, by , Updated at 06:58AM, January 9, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Scranton police are searching for a driver who hit a man last week and left him in the road.

Police aren't giving too many more details, but they now say they're searching for a vehicle in this investigation.

Investigators posted on the department Facebook page and tweeted this message asking for information.

An injured man was found Thursday night lying in the middle of Luzerne Street. Police say he had a head injury.

Investigators closed Luzerne Street for hours. There's no information about the man's identity or how he's doing.

Police will only say the investigation is ongoing.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s