MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A woman and her 11-year-old son, both reportedly from Northumberland County, were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Lancaster County.

The Daily Item reports the victims are from Milton.

The coroner says police were called to a hotel in Manheim Township near Lancaster Wednesday morning.

The two bodies were found with gunshot wounds.

Autopsies are set for Thursday.

There is no official word from authorities on the identities of the victims.