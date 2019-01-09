Disney on Ice Spectators Provided Extra Security at Mohegan Sun Arena

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Folks enjoying the Wonderful World of Disney in Luzerne County were provided extra security.

Families coming to Mohegan Sun Arena near Wilkes-Barre for the opening night of Disney on Ice passed through metal detectors before entering the event.

The metal detectors went up last month for some hockey games. However, this was the first event where only clear bags could be brought in by spectators.

“It was good. They checked everything. You have to put everything in the basket. We felt safe. It was good,” said parent John Kublick from Hanover Township. “For our kids to be safe, everybody else to be safe, it's needed.”

Disney on Ice runs through this Sunday at the arena in Luzerne County.