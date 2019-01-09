Crossing Guard Hit at School Bus Stop in Critical Condition; Parents Worried About Safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Pa. -- Police in Luzerne County say the driver who struck a crossing guard Tuesday afternoon is being cited for failing to stop for a school bus.

Parents picked up their children at the end of the school day at the Wyoming Area Primary Center on Wednesday, a day after a crossing guard was hit by a car as she helped elementary students from the school off their bus along Wyoming Avenue near 3rd Street in Wyoming.

Wyoming Borough police identified the crossing guard as 71-year-old Mary Claire Jones.

“It should be safe for everybody when it comes to dropping kids off at the bus or picking kids up, so I feel really bad for the crossing guard and the family as well,” said parent Shasha Allison.

Police say the driver, whose name is not being released at this time, did stop.

Officers believe the bright sun and wet pavement at the time, were factors.

Wyoming Borough police say the investigation is still ongoing. However, the driver has been cited for failing to stop for a school bus.

“I knew something was going to happen because when we go past there to go home, I was seeing cars flying through whenever the lights are on,” said parent Renee Janis.

“There's children. There's school buses. People really need to take the time to slow down and be safe,” said Shauna Brown. “It doesn't cost anything, you know, just be safe and cautious.”

“Accidents do happen, but slow down. Just relax. You'll get there,” said another parent.

Jones is listed in critical condition.