WYOMING, Pa. -- A woman was hit by a car in Luzerne County Tuesday afternoon.

According to Wyoming Borough police, it happened just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Wyoming Avenue and Third Street in the borough.

Officers say after she was hit, a school bus pulled across the road to block traffic.

The woman was taken to a hospital.

The driver did not leave the scene.

There is no word if the driver will face any charges.