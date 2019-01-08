Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include PennDOT's response to the wintry weather, the return of ABC's "The Bachelor," and Christmas celebrations.
Talkback 16: PennDOT, ‘The Bachelor,’ Christmas Celebrations
-
Talkback 16: New News, Christmas Decorations
-
Talkback 16: Surge in Drug Overdoses
-
Talkback 16: Christmas, Trump, and the Government Shutdown
-
Talkback 16: A Rainy Year, Decorated Houses
-
Talkback 16: Roundabouts, Vandalized Menorah, Christmas Trees
-
-
Talkback 16: Identity Theft, Christmas Tree Safety, The Backyard Train
-
Talkback 16: Christmas Trees, Local News, and No Sun
-
Talkback 16: Air Show Postponed, Holiday Greetings
-
Talkback 16: Navy Drag Queen Homecoming
-
Talkback 16: Kathleen Kane, Christmas Lights, Fraudulent Bookkeeper
-
-
Talkback 16: Porch Pirates, Christmas Lights
-
Talkback 16: Penn State in the Citrus Bowl, New Year’s Wishes
-
Talkback 16: Penn State Loses in Citrus Bowl