Scouts Earning Badges at King’s College

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- About 200 Boy Scouts from across Pennsylvania and New York were at King's College on Saturday trying to earn as many merit badges as they could.

The event is called Merit Badge College, and scouts have the opportunity to earn up to 35 different merit badges.

They can take classes about electricity, metal-working, chemistry, and architecture.

"Mainly it is for ranks and ranks advancement, but it also helps learning all sorts of ideas that you need to know in life," said Sebastian Diegel of Lewisburg.

King's College has been hosting Merit Badge College for the Boys Scouts for more than 20 years.