CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. -- People got a jump start on a healthy new year in Lackawanna County.

A health fair was hosted by the store Everything Natural in Clarks Summit on Saturday.

Chair massages and samples of health food were given out to people looking to keep their New Year's resolutions.

"This is the time as soon as the holidays are over and we put all our bad habits to rest. We want to emerge into 2019 and be healthy," said Barbara Cohen, Everything Natural.

There were also free blood pressure screenings and skin treatments available for people at the health fair in Clarks Summit.