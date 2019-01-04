× Nonprofit, City Reach Agreement Over Mobile Soup Kitchen

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A nonprofit and Shamokin have reached an agreement allowing the mobile soup kitchen to donate food to the needy.

Pastor Jim Bowers of God’s Chuckwagon and Shamokin city officials came to the agreement during a meeting on Friday.

God’s Chuckwagon Facility will be open to the community on Fridays between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. for food.

People will have to come inside the building as opposed to visiting the bus in Northumberland County.