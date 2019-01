Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. -- The date has been set for a special election to fill a state house seat that covers much of Lackawanna County.

Pennsylvania's 114th District seat was left empty in October after the sudden death of State Representative Sid Michaels Kavulich.

A special election to fill his seat has now been set for Tuesday, March 12.

The local party committees will select their nominees for the special election.