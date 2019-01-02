× Helping People in Crisis in the Poconos

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Every month, more than 1,000 calls are made to New Perspectives near Snydersville. The facility in Hamilton Township helps people dealing with a mental health crisis.

But this year, they are doing more to help those in need right here in the Poconos.

“As of midnight on the first, we went live with our national suicide lifeline so we began to take calls from folks in Monroe, Carbon, and Pike Counties who may be experiencing suicidal thoughts or family members who may be looking for support,” said Michael Usino, New Perspectives.

In the past, crisis calls were routed to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

But now from the hours of midnight to 8 a.m., those who call the hotline from this area will be routed to someone from New Perspectives.

“We want to make sure that in the off-hours, at 3 o’clock in the morning they can pick up the phone and know that whatever is going on in their head, whatever is swirling around, whatever questions or concerns, or in the more immediate crisis they can receive the immediate response or help, it’s crucial,” said Rebecca Hilgert, New Perspectives.

As this program expands, directors say the hope is to add more jobs and volunteer opportunities.

“With the volume of calls that we are expecting there is going to be a need for additional staff. We are also looking at having a volunteer pool and we’d love to have professionals who are trained who will be willing to answer the calls to come in, train them and give them the opportunity to help someone in their community,” said Usino.

If you or someone you know are in need of help, click here for more information.