× ‘Food for Ooze’ Drive Leaves Scranton Teachers Slimed

This was the first day back to school for most kids and students at a charter school in Scranton could not have been more excited.

The Student of the Month assembly was different than most at Howard Gardner MI Charter School in Scranton because it ended with five teachers getting slimed.

“I was told I have the most hair. I’m the only female teacher in eighth grade. They wanted to make sure they got my hair really good so that’s why I didn’t wear a hairnet,” said science teacher Kim Hoskins.

The teachers who got slimed were good sports, but the students were the whole reason this happened.

“Our students are amazing. They are so aware that there are other people besides themselves,” said Jade Volchoff, a counselor and student council advisor.

Students at the charter school in Scranton organized a month-long food drive for the Bread Basket of NEPA. They called it “Food for Ooze.”

“I think it’s a life lesson for all of the younger kids and all of the younger students, something, hopefully, they’ll carry on with them for the rest of their lives and use in the future,” said student council member Keira Evans.

The student council holds the food drive every year but this was the first time they did it during the month of December.

“Most food drives I’ve seen collect more during Thanksgiving. Most people give food then and not after Christmas,” said eighth grader Finnbarr Whittaker.

“A lot of us are very fortunate. We go to a public-private school, and there’s very few of us that get in here every year, so it’s very important for us to remember we’re a lot more fortunate than a lot of people and we need to give back to the community,” said student council member Amanda Karpiak.

The more items brought, the better the chance students had at getting picked to be the one to slime their teacher of choice.

“They challenged the students to bring more food than any other year. We’ve had this partnership for a decade with Howard Gardner. This year it was beyond several truckloads full of food,” said Sandra Roberts of Bread Basket of NEPA.

Bread Basket of NEPA officials estimate that students collected about $1,000 worth of food.