Former Lake-Lehman star Connor McGovern will forego his final season at Penn State and declare for this spring's NFL Draft. The 6'5" McGovern is considered one of the top Guards in the 2019 Draft. Connor also sent a tweet via Penn State University thanking his family, friends, coaches and fans for all.
Connor McGovern declares for NFL Draft
-
McGovernville: A NEPA Tailgate Tradition
-
Orlando Becomes Happy Valley South
-
Trace McSorley: Leaving a Penn State Legacy
-
Penn State Players Have Fun with New Friends off the Field
-
Showdown In The Sunshine State: Citrus Bowl Coverage-Final Game For Some Penn State Seniors
-
-
Penn State vs Kentucky coverage
-
Penn State Citrus Bowl Media Day
-
Connor Watkins ready for Villanova
-
Penn State vs Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl
-
James Franklin Still Investing in His Team
-
-
Delaware Valley Coach on Penn State football
-
Penn State Fans Hit the Bars to Watch Citrus Bowl
-
Penn State post game