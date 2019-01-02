Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Connor McGovern declares for NFL Draft

Posted 7:13 pm, January 2, 2019, by

Former Lake-Lehman star Connor McGovern will forego his final season at Penn State and declare for this spring's NFL Draft.  The 6'5" McGovern is considered one of the top Guards in the 2019 Draft.  Connor also sent a tweet via Penn State University thanking his family, friends, coaches and fans for all.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s