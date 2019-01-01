Perfect Conditions for First Day Hike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITE HAVEN, Pa. -- During a hike along the Lehigh Gorge Trail, a dog found it fitting to take a dip near a waterfall.

Getting wet wasn't on everyone's agenda there, but being active, bright and early on New Year's Day was.

"First Day Hike. I love to hike and bike and talk and walk, and it's a great day to be out. The weather's perfect," said Sharon Wunner of Bear Creek Township.

Every year, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, or DCNR, hosts "First Day Hikes" at state parks throughout Pennsylvania.

It's all in part to help people's healthy New Year's resolutions get started on the right path.

"We're trying to do something different. Get a jump start on our New Year and get out and enjoy the fresh air," says Tom Nealon of Hanover Township.

For "First Day" hikers last year, there was snow on the ground. This year for hikers on the Lehigh Gorge Trail it was a cool crisp 50 degrees.

"It was absolutely freezing," explained Jane Albright of Fairview Township. "Numbing. It was a couple degrees below zero and that was without wind chill. It's beautiful this year."

Volunteers believe the day's conditions made it the perfect day to be out on the trails.

If you'd like to go on a guided trail hike this new year, you can find a link to a list of events hosted by the DCNR here.