Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Penn State post game

Posted 6:54 pm, January 1, 2019, by

Landon Stolar reports Live from Orlando, Florida after Penn State's 27-24 loss to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s