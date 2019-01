Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A gym is ready to reopen in Wilkes-Barre and it's just in time for people to start their New Year's resolutions.

Workout fans can start going back to Odyssey Fitness on Coal Street at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

It had been closed after a fire in the women's sauna on Friday.

The women's locker room still needs some repairs.

Workers say women will have to use a temporary changing area until they can finish fixing things up here in Wilkes-Barre.