Man Dead After Standoff in Lycoming County
CUMMINGS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after an eight-hour standoff in Lycoming County.
Police say the man barricaded himself in a home with a gun around 5 a.m. on Monday near Waterville. Waterville is north of Jersey Shore.
He kept police at bay until around 1 p.m. when he opened fire.
Police fired back, killing the man.
Officials have not released the man’s name here in Lycoming County.
