Man Dead After Standoff in Lycoming County

Posted 2:08 pm, December 31, 2018, by , Updated at 02:07PM, December 31, 2018

A man is dead after an eight-hour standoff with police Monday in Lycoming County.

Police say the man barricaded himself in a home with a gun around 5 a.m. on Monday near Waterville. Waterville is north of Jersey Shore.

He kept police at bay until around 1 p.m. when he opened fire.

Police fired back, killing the man.

Officials have not released the man’s name here in Lycoming County.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

