× Man Dead After Standoff in Lycoming County

CUMMINGS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after an eight-hour standoff in Lycoming County.

Police say the man barricaded himself in a home with a gun around 5 a.m. on Monday near Waterville. Waterville is north of Jersey Shore.

State police are on scene where a man has barricaded himself inside with a gun in Waterville Lycoming County @wnep — Nikki Krize (@NikkiKrize) December 31, 2018

He kept police at bay until around 1 p.m. when he opened fire.

Police fired back, killing the man.

Officials have not released the man’s name here in Lycoming County.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.