Be Safe: Don’t Drink and Drive

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. -- Police in Clarks Summit say they'll have more officers out on the roads than usual tonight all in order help keep people safe from drivers who had too much to drink.

"It's definitely a busier night for us, through the year this is one of the busier nights," said Patrolman Eric Williams, Clarks Summit Police.

Patrolman Eric Williams says he hopes people celebrating tonight will think twice before heading out on the road after drinking.

"Even if you think you may not be able to drive you should try getting an Uber or something like that or a Designated Driver or somebody else to give you a ride home," said Williams.

Police will not be the only ones working to keep New Years Eve travelers safe.

Managers of restaurants in Clarks Summit tell Newswatch 16 they are reminding staff to keep an eye out for folks that may be over indulging tonight and encouraging them to suggest other alternatives to getting behind the wheel.

Some planning to celebrate say they're planning to avoid the roads

"We're actually already planning on sleeping over. Got the guest room ready she said," said Kirsten Gilpin, Lake Winola.

These ladies say they'd call a taxi or someone they trust.

"I'd probably turn to my parents. They have been great growing up and those late night calls they're always someone I can count on to come get me," said Anika Althouse, Kingsley.

If you notice a driver who may be under the influence tonight or any night, police say call 911.