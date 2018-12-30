Two Shot Outside Bar in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Two men were taken to the hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning in Luzerne County.
Police in Hanover Township tell Newswatch 16 the two were shot in the parking lot of Brooklyn's Sports Bar along the Sans Souci Parkway around 4:30 a.m.
They were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.
The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Hanover Township police.
41.226750 -75.932761
lickerblisters
The name of this bar leaves me with no further questions your Honor.
donny hud43987
Yo gangstas!! Keep those prisons full!! Job security!! And y’all get caught Sooner or later!! Lol