Two Shot Outside Bar in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Two men were taken to the hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning in Luzerne County.

Police in Hanover Township tell Newswatch 16 the two were shot in the parking lot of Brooklyn's Sports Bar along the Sans Souci Parkway around 4:30 a.m.

They were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Hanover Township police.