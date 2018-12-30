Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Two Shot Outside Bar in Luzerne County

Posted 5:08 pm, December 30, 2018, by , Updated at 05:06PM, December 30, 2018

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Two men were taken to the hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning in Luzerne County.

Police in Hanover Township tell Newswatch 16 the two were shot in the parking lot of Brooklyn's Sports Bar along the Sans Souci Parkway around 4:30 a.m.

They were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Hanover Township police.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments