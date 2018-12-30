Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Crews Battle Flames in Berwick

Posted 5:39 pm, December 30, 2018, by , Updated at 05:38PM, December 30, 2018

BERWICK, Pa. -- Firefighters battled flames in Berwick Sunday afternoon.

Neighbors tell Newswatch 16 the fire started around 3 p.m. at a home on East 6th Street in Berwick.

That home is completely charred. The flames spread to the house next door.

Crews from seven different fire companies responded including Berwick, Bloomsburg, Danville, Nescopeck, Nanticoke, Salem Township, and Espy.

The Red Cross is also on scene to help the victims.

There is no word on what started the fire at this time.

