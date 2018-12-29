× Grant to Fix Flooding Issues in Wyoming County

FORKSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Months after flooding damaged a creek in Wyoming County, there maybe be a solution.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection plans to give a non-profit close to $500,000 in grant money.

The north branch of Mehoopany Creek winds around the endless mountains in Wyoming County but it isn’t always calm.

People who live here say during periods of heavy rain, this part of the creek can get pretty intense.

“It’s like a massive river just flowing and the water you just keep watching it rise and I’m like, ‘Oh gosh,” said Angel Hoadley.

Kyle Zeigler is the president of the Mehoopany Creek Watershed Association. The organization was just awarded the Growing Greener Grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

It’s giving the organization more than $470,000 to fix issues along the creek.

“What the money will go to, basically stabilizing the stream banks, putting in some structure to divert the current flow. Allowing some more aquatic species to survive better in the stream, add some oxygen to the water helps trout,” said Zeigler.

The Mehoopany Creek Watershed Association tells Newswatch 16 it’s used previous grants to stabilize the banks with big boulders. With this grant, it’s hoping to imitate the project farther downstream.

“Yeah, one grant just kind of gets you started and gets, you know, a section of stream done. In order to, you know, get the most benefit out of it, we’ll keep applying. As long as the money’s available we’ll keep trying to get a grant for it and just work our way upstream,” said Zeigler.

Zeigler says people who live along Mehoopany Creek could see improvements along the banks as early as next summer.