Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- There's still no word what caused a crash between two big rigs in Luzerne County.

One truck ended up with a mangled cab after the collision around 9:30 Thursday night.

It happened on Interstate 81 north near Nuangola.

One truck was hauling liquid soap and sports equipment.

The other was carrying rolls of paper.

One driver had to be checked out at the hospital after the crash in Luzerne County.