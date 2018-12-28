Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Former Teacher and Coach Sentenced in Sexual Assault Case

Posted 5:13 pm, December 28, 2018, by , Updated at 05:54PM, December 28, 2018


LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A former teacher and coach who admitted to having sexual relationships with two teenage girls is headed to prison.

Kelli Vassallo of Williamsport must serve two years in prison followed by 10 years probation.

She coached basketball and softball in the Loyalsock Township School District.

Vassallo was also a sixth-grade teacher at Curtin Intermediate in Williamsport.

