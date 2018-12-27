Getting Ready to Ring in 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SWIFTWATER, Pa. -- The Frogtown Chophouse team is stocking up for a giant New Year`s Eve bash.

"A great time will be had by all," said Eric Noone, Co-Owner Frogtown Chophouse.

There`s vodka and of course champagne, lots of it.

Of course New Year`s Eve and champagne go hand and hand.

Eric Noone and Lyman Winner own the restaurant in Swiftwater.

It takes them almost a month to prepare for their New Year`s Eve bash - their biggest night of the year.

New Year`s Eve is a big, high-energy night.

"People are coming and going all night," Lyman Winner.

Chef Winner is preparing a five course menu.

"We have a Korean BBQ glazed shortrib for a small plate. We have an ostrich steak which is really popular on our menu. Mahi mahi with an orange tarragon compound butter, and then some classic surf and turfs," said Winner.

Noone is in charge of the drinks.

He`s ordered dozens of cases of rare liquor and wine.

Of the 15 wines on the list - ten aren`t usually available in Pennsylvania.

There`s one he`s especially looking forward to.

"Really exciting, Castlefelder Sauvignon Blanc from France, something very different," said Noone.

With fine food, drinks, and music, New Year`s Eve is a night guests look forward to all year long.

"It`s a brand new start. It`s the end of the old year, the beginning of the new year. People just want to kick it off with a bang," said Winner.

"The celebration wraps up with a big fireworks display at 12:05 am. There are still a few reservations available.

You can learn more at https://www.thefrogtownchophouse.com/.