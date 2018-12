Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Smoke and flames also chased a family from their home in Luzerne County.

Crews were called to cope road near Shickshinny around 2 this afternoon.

Authorities tell us no one was home.

Firefighters had to use chainsaws to air out the place.

The Red Cross is helping after tonight's fire in Luzerne County.

A donation/toy drive has been set up for the family affected tomorrow at the Huntington Valley Fire and Ambulance Station from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.