Talkback 16 callers weren't too busy with Christmas preps over the weekend that they couldn't ring up the Talkback lines. Some just want to wish people the best but we begin with callers upset we interviewed a sailor from Columbia County who also performs as a drag queen.
Talkback 16: Navy Drag Queen Homecoming
-
Talkback 16: Wintry Weather, Storm Preps
-
Talkback 16: Surge in Drug Overdoses
-
Talkback 16: Toys for Tots Bins, Pay Raise for State Lawmakers
-
Talkback 16: Violence and Hatred
-
Talkback 16: Statewide Narcan Giveaway
-
-
Talkback 16: PETA, Mike Stevens, and Lack of Talkback
-
Talkback 16: Gas Leaks, Lottery Numbers, Negative Callers
-
Talkback 16: Political Process
-
Talkback 16: Wet Weather, Dead Ducks
-
Talkback 16: Air Show Postponed, Holiday Greetings
-
-
Talkback 16: Bear Attack
-
Talkback 16: High School Sports, Police K-9 Retiring
-
Talkback 16: Kathleen Kane, Christmas Lights, Fraudulent Bookkeeper