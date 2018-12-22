× Work Continuing on Broken Water Main in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Crews are still working on a broken water main near the Viewmont Mall in Lackawanna County.

Both lanes of Business Route 6 stayed open Saturday while work was done on the broken main.

Friday, the work shut down one lane of the road on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

PA American Water says a temporary valve was installed overnight to restore pressure to businesses near the mall in Lackawanna County.