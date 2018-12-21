Water Main Break in Scranton Ties Up Traffic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Travel was especially tricky Friday around the Viewmont Mall in Lackawanna County.

A water main broke along Route 6 near the mall, backing up traffic on a very busy day of holiday shopping.

Traffic was down to one lane as Pennsylvania American Water crews were working in the right lane to fix a 10-inch water main that broke sometime around seven in the morning.

With this being the last weekend before the Christmas holiday, many stuck in traffic were headed to the Viewmont Mall for some last-minute shopping.

“We came from Scranton to here and it wasn`t that many miles but it took us almost a half hour,” said Ellen Ellis from Scranton.

“It was bad and we're coming to visit Santa,” said Bobbie Butler from Mount Cobb. “So, I'm like 'oh my goodness’ for holiday shopping and visiting Santa, it's a terrible time to doing it.”

The water company says it notified about 500 homes and businesses that they may experience low pressure and asked that they conserve water usage.

Signs were found on several businesses along Route 6 about the issue.

And the water company posted water tankers at Sheetz and the Viewmont Mall.

PA American Water installed a temporary line Friday night which restored water service and crews expect to do permanent repair work Saturday morning.

Most shoppers we spoke with say they understand the repair is unavoidable, it's just unfortunate it's happening the on the last weekend before Christmas.

“So, they have to do it,” said John Ellis from Scranton.

“Tomorrow's going to be bad then. And everybody's doing their last-minute Christmas shopping like somebody I know right here,” laughed his wife, Ellen.

And most said the tie-up wasn`t all that bad.

“It wasn't backed up that bad. Everybody's being courteous out there, it's Christmas, right,” said Tim Cook from Susquehanna.

“It wasn't bad at all because they had the cones blocked off so I just got in that and then just got right over into the parking lot,” said Kearstin Jordan from Thornhurst.

Crews are expected back on Business Route 6 Saturday morning.

Water service should not be affected.